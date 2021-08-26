Yer Lapit’s report on Algeria-Iran relations contains “accurate information”

“Since the beginning of the Arab Spring, Algeria has become a route for terrorist movements at the instigation of Iran,” he said in a statement to the Gaidar electronic site Madar21.

“Algerian-Iranian cooperation is of concern to us, especially as Iran must infiltrate all countries,” the spokesman confirmed, referring to the destruction of Iranian operations in the Middle East and the emergence of terrorism, especially in Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

In this sense, he noted, “Iran continues to interfere in the affairs of African countries, including Algeria.”

Regarding Algeria’s announcement to sever diplomatic relations with Morocco, Mr. Kaiba said it was “a matter between two countries connected by borders and ancestral relations.”