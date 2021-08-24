August 24, 2021

Will England add Morocco to its red list?

The British government will review the list of countries according to their health. Considering the current situation and the high rate of Covit-19 pollution, Morocco could go down the red list.

Morocco, Cyprus, Jamaica and the United States are so far on the Orange list in the United Kingdom. The British can travel to these countries but are subject to health restrictions. “You must provide proof that you have been fully vaccinated against Govt-19, given the second dose at least two weeks prior to the trip, or a negative PCR test result before boarding the flight or ferry to Morocco. When you arrive in Morocco, you must submit the completed public health travel form. You will be asked, ”the British Foreign Office said.

Read: Holidays: Is Morocco on the green list for the British?

The British government will review the health card on Wednesday, August 25. Morocco is likely to leave the orange list for the red list. Questionable, the increase in cases of pollution in the Kingdom in recent weeks. On Monday, 2,996 new cases and 97 deaths were identified.

