The World Health Organization (WHO) this Friday noted a global failure to evenly distribute vaccines against Govt-19, citing the failure to lead to a “two-speed epidemic.”

“The global failure to distribute vaccines equally is triggering a two-tier epidemic that is now wreaking havoc on the poorest and most vulnerable people around the world,” WHO Director-General Tetros Adanom Caprais told a news conference in Geneva.

“Pollution cases are increasing rapidly (…) in many Latin American countries, and in Africa, the number of cases increased by 52% last week,” he noted.

According to a recent weekly WHO report, the number of new infections with the new corona virus continues to decline around the world except in Africa.

The WHO leader said he “should expect the situation to get worse”, noting that “only 1% of people in Africa are fully vaccinated.”

For his part, Dr. Michael Ryan, who is in charge of the WHO’s emergency situation, noted that the trend of covid cases in Africa is “very, very worrying” and that the spread of infectious diseases and dangerous low vaccination rates.

Overall, the continent does not appear to be so bad, with Dr. Ryan pointing out that last week it accounted for only 5% of new cases and 2.2% of deaths worldwide, but in some countries the number of infections has doubled, while in others it has risen to more than 50%.

“In an area with so many types of infections that can be highly contagious and strong, we have lost the vast majority of the population and vulnerable people in Africa from vaccine protection, while health systems are already vulnerable,” he said. Dr. Ryan. “This is the result of an unfair distribution of vaccines,” he stressed.

Dr. Bruce Aylward, who oversees the WHO’s international Kovacs distribution system, noted that dozens of countries were unable to administer a second dose of anti – Govt vaccine due to a lack of adequate immunity, permanently destabilizing vaccination campaigns.

“The second dose – we have a lot of countries that need to stop the vaccination campaign for 30 or 40 countries – they may have received a second dose of astrogen, but are unable to do so,” Dr. Ailward said.

“The gap between the two injections) is longer than we would like it to be now,” he warned, adding that Kovacs was in direct talks with Astrogeneka, but the Serum Institute of India, which was to produce most of the quantities for Goa, but was banned from exporting to India in the face of urgent needs.

According to Ayleward, these countries are particularly found in sub-Saharan Africa, but also in Latin America, the Middle East and South Asia, and especially in neighboring countries such as Nepal or Sri Lanka, which face severe epidemics.

