August 15, 2021

Global Real News

Complete News World

Who sees all the data about coronavirus and talk about the laboratory hypothesis leak

Arzu August 15, 2021 1 min read

HIBAPRESS-RABAT-AFP

In the search for the origin of the Govt-19 epidemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) has asked all countries, especially China, to release “all viral data” if laboratory leaks are suspected.

The WHO adds, “In particular, it is important to have access to all source data in order to access laboratory hypotheses and to consider the best scientific practices. Sharing data and allowing samples to be reviewed (…) is nothing more than our insistence on supporting all countries, including China, so that progress can be made quickly and effectively in the study of the origin of the epidemic.

For Beavis and Butt-head, the head of a team of international scientists sent to China by the organization to detect the origin of the covid is a virus that leaked from a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan where the first cases were discovered in late 2019. One of the “possible” assumptions.

The organization emphasizes that it is “very important” to know how the Govit-19 epidemic began. “Data access should not be a political issue in any way.”

READ  South Africa: Jacob Zuma has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of justice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

In Italy, the melting of the Calderon glacier has become inevitable

August 14, 2021 Arzu
3 min read

Algeria: The fight against wildfires is advancing

August 14, 2021 Arzu
3 min read

China sends WHO back on ropes

August 14, 2021 Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Who sees all the data about coronavirus and talk about the laboratory hypothesis leak

August 15, 2021 Arzu
2 min read

In Italy, the melting of the Calderon glacier has become inevitable

August 14, 2021 Arzu
3 min read

Algeria: The fight against wildfires is advancing

August 14, 2021 Arzu
3 min read

China sends WHO back on ropes

August 14, 2021 Arzu