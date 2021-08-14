HIBAPRESS-RABAT-AFP

In the search for the origin of the Govt-19 epidemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) has asked all countries, especially China, to release “all viral data” if laboratory leaks are suspected.

The WHO adds, “In particular, it is important to have access to all source data in order to access laboratory hypotheses and to consider the best scientific practices. Sharing data and allowing samples to be reviewed (…) is nothing more than our insistence on supporting all countries, including China, so that progress can be made quickly and effectively in the study of the origin of the epidemic.

For Beavis and Butt-head, the head of a team of international scientists sent to China by the organization to detect the origin of the covid is a virus that leaked from a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan where the first cases were discovered in late 2019. One of the “possible” assumptions.

The organization emphasizes that it is “very important” to know how the Govit-19 epidemic began. “Data access should not be a political issue in any way.”