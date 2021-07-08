Who holds the Spanish identity document Brahim Khali? (Media)

The Police Public Information Commission has informed Audience National that Brahim Khali has a Spanish identity document that has been in force since 2006.

The Public Information Commission, on May 7, sent an official letter to the National Observer, reporting to Judge Santiago Petras, stating the conditions for access to Brahim Gali’s Spanish territory and that he had been admitted to a Locro Hospital. The reason.

In this letter – the police confirm that Mohammed Benbatouch was admitted to the Galle Hospital on April 18 with false documents – it is also stated that the vacancy holds one Spanish National Identity Certificate (DNI) valid in name From In Kali CD Mohamed-Abdel, Born August 18, 1948 in Smara, reports The reason.

The identity document was published in Madrid on January 31, 2006, and was last updated Talavera de la Reena June 30, 2016, refers to the same source.

Criminal records show that the analyst who signed the official letter, Galle, had previously had a Foreign Identification Number (NIE) issued in Madrid on December 7, 1999, in this case by name. Brahim Khali Mustafa, Born August 16, 1949.

Antonio Urdielz, a lawyer who filed a complaint against Galli for using false documents, asked Rafael Lazala, court number 7 of Zaragoza. Request the NIE-related administrative file issued to Galle in 1999 Providing nationality and providing DNA In January 2006 in the name of Gali CD-Mohamed Abdel.

As a reminder, the Audience National Judge, Santiago Petras, Brahim refused to investigate the use of Khali’s false documents, Allegations, “the court’s jurisdiction as a part of a threshold is not responsible for the crimes,” arguing that.