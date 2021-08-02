The World Health Organization announced on Monday that the epidemic situation in Tunisia was improving slightly, while President Guiz Saeed gave him full powers and called for “accelerating” its vaccination campaign, where international aid is flowing.

“Epidemiological data point in the right direction. (…) We feel that the epidemic is over,” WHO Representative in Tunisia Yves Souteyrand told a news conference.

Mr. Sat Trent was careful though.

The delta variant still “represents more than 90% pollution” and it is even more difficult to assess the impact of family gatherings organized during the Eid al-Adha religious holiday, and there are risks of thwarting this progress.

Tunisia, a small country in MacRae, has recorded the world’s worst official death rate in the past seven days, with 10.64 out of 100,000 people dying due to Govt-19, according to AFP figures taken from reserve officials on Monday.

However, the WHO says Tunis shares its data more openly than other countries.

Saturated hospitals, lack of oxygen and vaccines: The country, which is at risk of a health catastrophe, has recently benefited from donations from around the world.

Mr. According to Souteyrand, Tunisia’s 12 million people have “received about seven million vaccines in ten days and will soon receive two or three million”.

Now, “accelerating the vaccination campaign is a challenge,” he said.

President Gais Saeed seized power and suspended parliament on July 25, condemning the move as a coup by his opponents.

Since then, Mr. Syed established a crisis unit dedicated to managing the epidemic, which coordinates the activities of several ministries under the supervision of a senior military officer.

“Any action that allows a multi-pronged response (…) to deal with this crisis should have a positive impact,” he said.

According to him, “relations between the WHO and the Ministry of Health have not been affected by the political crisis.”

The UN has supplied Tunisia with 400 oxygen concentrators and four oxygen generators.

On Monday, the Tunisian Ministry of Health announced the launch of a mobile vaccination campaign in several regions.

In a statement, the services of the President of the Republic announced that next Sunday a special vaccination campaign will be organized across the country, aimed at all Tunisians over the age of 40.