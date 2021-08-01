West African health officials rush to vaccinate among peaks. – Marseille News

The re-emergence of corona virus cases in West Africa is severely affecting the region, with hospitals in short supply of graves and beds increasing the number of funerals.

These visible changes are triggering a population that is reluctant to look for more vaccines when it comes to dose shipments from multiple sources after being virtually discontinued in recent months.

Thousands of Govt-19 cases have been reported in the region in recent weeks due to low vaccination rates and the spread of delta variability, with some countries recording higher numbers since the outbreak.

In this file photo from Wednesday, July 28, 2021, a health worker administers the Johnson Covit-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson in Thackeray’s Medina District, Senegal. (AB Photo / Leo Korea, file)

Residents who were previously reluctant to shoot because conspiracy theories have spread online are now queuing up in their thousands from Liberia to Nigeria, Ghana and Senegal.

“At first people were misinformed, but when people saw an increase in infections and deaths, people realized that only the vaccine could save them,” he said. Pamba Fall, Mayor of Madinah municipality in Takar, the capital of Senegal.

Deficits and delays have led to 54 African countries lagging behind rich countries in releasing the COV-19 vaccine. About 82 million doses have arrived on the continent to date, although it is expected that by the end of 2021, only 10% of the population will need 30% of the population needed for immunization. Mathshidiso Guest, Regional Director of the World Health Organization for Africa.

But more exports have finally arrived, dragging the continent, with a population of 1.3 billion, to an “encouraging stage” after a bad June, Modi said. “There is light at the end of the tunnel in vaccinating Africa, but it should not be turned off again.”

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country with more than 210 million people, bought more than 29 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the African Union next month. It expects 4 million doses of moderna and approximately 700,000 astrogenic vaccines as donations from the Kovacs program and the United States and the United Kingdom, the health minister said. Osaki Ehanire.

The total number of viruses in Nigeria recently exceeded 172,200, an increase of more than 4,500 cases from July 10. According to Johns Hopkins University, on July 15, the seven-day moving average of 0.06 new cases per 100,000 people, 0.17 new cases per 100,000 new cases daily doubled in the last two weeks.

In this archive photo, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, people waiting to be vaccinated at the Leopold Cedar Sengor Grounds in Thackeray, Senegal. (AB Photo / Leo Korea, file)

Isolation centers that were closed after the previous increase are reopening in anticipation of a greater number of patients, the doctor said. Sequoia eHeques, Managing Director of the Center for Disease Control in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in Senegal was at the forefront of the fight against the virus, down from just 380 on July 10 to 1,700 on July 18, the highest number since the outbreak began, the health ministry said.

Thackeray’s main cemetery has a large number of funerals, many of which may be due to COVID-19, but they have not been recorded.

“I came for an uncle’s funeral. He died at home. Politely, he was not tested, but everything says he died of Covit-19 because he showed signs of illness, ”he said. Salo Entoi. “This situation is worrying. There are a lot of deaths.”

Senegal is using more community-based campaigns to see residents see their loved ones – including young and healthy – being affected by the disease.

“Senegalese do not know where to return”, resident Khalifa Abbakar Diop Noted. “We’re scared.”

The country received nearly 300,000 Johnson & Johnson doses and 330,000 Chinese synoform vaccines last week. Tens of thousands of residents are waiting for the second dose of AstraZeneca, but it is not in stock and no further deliveries are expected until August.

The increase in hospitalizations and deaths is leading to the vaccination of many residents across West Africa.

“At first I was reluctant to get vaccinated because I saw a lot of conspiracy theories and the anti-vaccination media campaign was strong,” he said. Harris Tarnue methodBooker, Liberia’s oldest high school, told the Associated Press.

“But when I was thinking about getting vaccinated in the 60s and 70s, I decided that (beneficial) vaccines are now in the health of the world, which is essential for me and my family,” Dornview said.

In this file photo from Wednesday, July 28, 2021, a health worker administers the Johnson Covit-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson in Thackeray’s Medina District, Senegal. (AB Photo / Leo Korea, file)

As part of the COVAX initiative, Liberia received 96,000 doses of the estrogen vaccine, but the first ship of about 27,000 was only available for a month and expired because people were reluctant to take it, the chief medical officer said. Francois Catte Noted.

More than 300,000 people received Dance Johnson & Johnson on Sunday after about two weeks from AstraZeneca, with at least 86,000 people waiting for a second dose.

Since its vaccination campaign began in March, only 9,579 people in the country of nearly 5 million people have been fully vaccinated, the health minister said.

In Ghana, the President Nana Akufo-Ado Sunday’s warning sounded as new confirmed infections tripled, and hospitals and intensive care units were extended to their range.

Ghana said “the irresponsibility of a few cannot endanger the lives of the majority of the country’s population” and now masks are mandatory in public places.

Ghana has promised to vaccinate 20 million people, representing its full adult population by the end of this year.

He pledged $ 25 million to create a company that would allow Ghana to produce vaccines and not rely on foreign manufacturers. South Africa is currently the only dose-producing country in sub-Saharan Africa.

Are you subscribed? Cryo Podcast “Dear culture”? Download our latest episodes now!

TheGrio is now available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download Creo today!