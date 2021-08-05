“We need to turn Saeed’s actions into an opportunity for reform.”

AA / Tunis

The Shura Council of the Tunisian “Ennata” Movement on Wednesday called on President Gosseid to turn recent actions into an “opportunity for reform”.

The advisory board of the Islamic Obedience Movement announced in a brief statement on the official Ennada Facebook page that “the July 25 move should be turned into an opportunity for reform, a step towards democratic change.” .

Earlier this Wednesday, the Shura Council convened an extraordinary consultative meeting to discuss the general situation in the country, 10 days after the emergency measures taken by President Saeed, which sparked a deep political conflict.

In the wake of Saeed’s unexpected results, the Enna movement (53 delegates out of 217) called for dialogue and said it was ready to make “necessary concessions” to return to the democratic path, especially through the organization.

During an emergency meeting with senior military and security officials on Sunday evening, July 25, Goswami announced the removal of Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, who would suspend the powers of parliament for 30 days. The abolition of the parliamentary immunity of all delegates implies that the head of state is arrogant in his own power to legislate by presidential decree.

Saeed’s results come amid popular protests in several governorates across the country, demanding the resignation of the government, and economic and health hardships and a months-long political crisis in the country.

The Tunisian leader, who denies allegations of a conspiracy, declared that the decision was based on Article 80 of the constitution, “to save Tunisia, the state and the Tunisian people”.

Some political parties, including the Ennahta movement, saw the move as an “unconstitutional conspiracy”, while others were in favor of “fixing the revolutionary process.”

