Virus: Russia is plagued by delta diversity, which prevents global sanctions



Russia on Monday announced new records of daily deaths from the corona virus and euro football host city St. Petersburg in Moscow, while the delta variation continues its global rise, further postponing the chances of a return to normal life.

According to official data, the Russian capital has recorded 124 deaths and 110 in St. Petersburg in the last 24 hours, surpassing the records that two major Russian cities have already broken down over the weekend.

This is despite the gradual introduction of health measures such as the return of some employees to compulsory telecommunications and compulsory vaccination of employees in the service sector.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sofian, the city of more than 12 million people is hospitalized every day due to Kovit-19, and 75% of the beds are occupied.

General control, like the spring of 2020, is not currently expected to protect the economy.

Organizers told the AFP on Monday that the quarter-finals of Euro football, which will see Switzerland beat Spain against St. Petersburg, will take place on Friday despite an epidemic.

Nearly 300 supporters returning to Finland who attended the euro in the city have tested positive in favor of Govt-19. They attended the match between their country and Belgium on June 21st.

The Russian vaccination campaign has lagged behind since December, despite widespread public distrust and repeated calls from President Vladimir Putin.

Russia, with 133,893 deaths recorded by the government, is one of the most devastating European countries and one of the worst in the world.

Rosstad, the broadest statistician for deaths associated with Covid-19, recorded about 270,000 deaths at the end of April.

Germany will close its borders to travelers from Russia and Portugal on Tuesday, excluding German citizens or permanent residents.

– New restrictions –

The World Health Organization (WHO) says the first-identified, highly contagious delta variant in India now exists in at least 85 countries, raising fears about new waves of the disease despite vaccine campaigns. Infectious.

This has forced some states to reconsider their strategies.

Bangladesh, which reported 119 deaths on Sunday, closed almost all public transport on Monday, forcing thousands of workers in the capital Dhaka (20 million people) to go to work before being jailed on Thursday.

In Australia, new cases of delta variation were reported in several cities on Monday, following deficiencies in segregation systems for overseas travelers.

Sydney has been closed for two weeks, Darwin until Friday, and Perth for at least four days from Tuesday, while Brisbane residents found themselves staying at home for three days on Tuesday, the day of the response. Distance rules have been tightened in other regions.

Indonesia, the country most affected by Govt-19 currently in Southeast Asia, recorded a new daily pollution on Sunday (more than 21,000 new cases), a general failure of the health system at a time when hospitals are overcrowded.

South Africa, the most affected country on the African continent and experiencing the full impact of the third wave of epidemics due to delta variation, announced on Monday that it had crossed the threshold of 60,000 deaths. The new restrictions were announced Sunday.

– Italy relaxes –

In contrast, Italy, one of the countries hardest hit by the epidemic that has killed more than 127,472 people, continues its pacing pace.

Except in crowded places, masks are no longer mandatory outside – the much-anticipated activity from north to south of the peninsula is currently being hit by heat waves with temperatures exceeding 40 C inland.

The curfew order was lifted on Monday, in the last Italian province of Valle di Asta (northwest) where it was still in force.

New British Health Minister Sajid Javid, meanwhile, maintained the government’s goal of lifting on July 19, the last restrictions still in place in the UK despite rising pollution.

However, Hong Kong will ban all flights from the UK from July 1 in an effort to control pollution, following the discovery of several cases related to the delta variation linked among travelers from this country.

In Pakistan, hundreds of people have raided a vaccination center in Islamabad demanding vaccination. They often work overseas and are said to be allowed to travel to the Gulf countries for the astrogenic vaccine, which is hard to find in this country.

With regard to AstraZeneca, a study released on Monday showed that a gap of several months between the first and second doses improves protection against Govit-19. This study by the University of Oxford considers it a “reassuring element” for countries with distribution problems.

In Brazil, three senators have asked the Supreme Court to open a trial against President Jair Bolsanaro, accusing them of being blind to corruption in the purchase of anti-Govt vaccines.

The epidemic has killed nearly four million people worldwide since the end of December 2019, according to an estimate established by AFP from official sources on Monday.

The United States is the country with the highest number of deaths (604,105) and the highest number of cases (33,639,513). After a two-month hiatus, the number of contaminants stagnates from mid-June, reaching a plateau due to the peak of infections in low-vaccinated areas.