Violence in South Africa: The President’s view that it is an attempt to provoke an “insurgency”



The South African president on Friday accused unrest and looting in South Africa, which has killed more than 200 people in recent days, of being “planned and coordinated” by people seeking to incite “insurgency” in the country. Cyril Ramaphosa.

The first incidents the day after former President Jacob Zuma was jailed on charges of contempt of justice, tires were burned and roads blocked. To the extent that it provoked military intervention, they spread in the wake of local unemployment and the new anti-Govt restrictions.

“Those behind these acts were trying to provoke a popular uprising among our people,” Cyril Ramaphosa declared in a televised address to the nation.

For days, warehouses, factories and business centers in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN, East) and Johannesburg have been targeted for looting and destruction. The situation is “gradually but surely returning to normal,” Minister Khumbutso Nzhaveni said on Friday, adding that no incidents had been reported in the Johannesburg area in the past 24 hours.

He acknowledged that the country was “not at all ready for action”. Ramaphosa promised that “everything will be done to bring these people to justice.” In all, more than 2,500 people have been arrested to date.

Police are investigating 12 people suspected of being behind the outbreak of violence. One of them has “already been arrested and 11 have been placed under surveillance,” the government said.

South African health officials are also concerned that the movements of the latest crowd, especially during the looting, are causing the peak of Govt-19 pollution. The country, triggered by the highly contagious delta virus, is going through a terrible deadly third wave.

Earlier in the day, while traveling on the KZN, the head of state lamented that the devastation was “taking us back to the economic recovery” and described the crisis as one of the worst in the country since the advent of post-apartheid democracy.

– Quiet is even more dangerous –

However, responding to criticism of the government’s actions, he said the situation would have been “much worse” had it not been for law enforcement.

He promised that up to 25,000 players, ten times more than the start of the week, would act quickly to achieve a more dangerous calm.

Arriving by helicopter in the township of Alexandra, north of the economic capital, General Rutsani Mapvanya, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, promised not to allow anyone to “challenge the authority of the state.”

“We are not going to allow thugs and traitors to continue,” he said.

Agriculture Minister Togo Didiza said we should not panic by rushing to shops for fear of shortages: “We have enough food in the country”.

But residents of Durban, who have been waiting in long queues in front of supermarkets, especially talked about the shortage of bread.

In Johannesburg, with a heavy heart, in the midst of a frosty southern winter, many continued to clear, repair, and clean up to return to normal life. But the damage was substantial, AFP reporters noted, adding that some carnage traders were insured and the work to be done was sometimes encouraging.

At KZN, the nerves are on the edge, especially in Phoenix, a city near Durban, amid racial tensions.

South Africans of Indian descent who want to protect their community are accused of killing twenty robbers, all of whom are black.