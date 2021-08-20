August 20, 2021

Video. Morocco receives new vaccine modules from Pfizer, Synoform and Astrogeneca

Hajar Karorubi on 08/20/2021 at 13:38

New Covit-19 vaccines are coming to Morocco soon. Approximately 800,000 doses of the vaccine and one million doses of synoform developed by Pfizer / Bioendech are due this Saturday, August 21, 2021. And next week 650,000 doses of estrogen are expected.

The information that 800,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer / Bioendech and one million doses of synoform was given yesterday, Thursday, August 19, 2021, was confirmed by Dr. Chad Affif, a member of the Scientific and Technical Committee. , 2M, during his intervention in Al Masayya TV news.

Dr. Chad Affif also announced that Morocco should receive 650,000 new doses of astrogenic vaccine next week as part of the WHO Kovaks program that will benefit the state.

These new blocks will allow Morocco to strengthen its national vaccine reserve and continue its national vaccination campaign, which will soon be expanded to 12 to 17-year-olds.

As of yesterday, August 19, 2021, more than 17.15 million people have received at least one injection and more than 12.69 million are now benefiting from the full vaccination schedule.


