UN: Morocco among the thirty “world champions” of high-level dialogue on energy

Morocco is one of the 30 countries that have been declared the “world champions” of the United Nations High-Level Conversation on Energy. Summit convened next September at the initiative of the Secretary-General.

According to the United Nations, the Global Champions will preside over the advocacy and raise awareness and promote the duties and actions of the five themes selected for the dialogue. They will help inform the global action plan for achieving clean energy for all by 2030. This will help achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) n ° 7 and stimulate action within the agreed timeframe. The UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN-DESA) has said that climate change and accelerating efforts could achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, a United Nations priority this year.

Of the five themes selected, three focus on making significant progress in energy access; Energy change; And achieving SDGs through reasonable and all-inclusive energy changes. The last two themes focus on cross-cutting, innovation, technology and data and how to achieve these important goals through finance and investment.

Global champions will also play a key role in mobilizing voluntary obligations in the form of energy agreements presented to member states, businesses, cities and other stakeholders for high-level dialogue. These agreements will also be fed into the COP26 Climate Conference in November.

The United Nations Inter-Agency for Energy Cooperation

As part of the preparatory process for high-level dialogue, Global Champions will coordinate a series of thematic forums at the ministerial level to stimulate engagement and action. The forums are based on reports from technical workgroups, each suggesting key steps needed to achieve clean energy for everyone in their respective thematic area, according to the same source.

Apart from Morocco, other major players in the effort are Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Finland, Germany, Honduras, Iceland, India, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, Mauritius, Nuru, the Netherlands and Nigeria. , Pakistan, Panama, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the European Union.

A ministerial meeting scheduled for June 21 to 25, in anticipation of the September summit, is to be marked by announcements from several countries and by major global organizations of energy projects for the decade.