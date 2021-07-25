July 25, 2021

Global Real News

Complete News World

Two Turkish soldiers, H24info, were killed in northern Syria

Arzu July 25, 2021 1 min read

Two Turkish soldiers were killed and two wounded in northern Syria, from which Turkey is trying to drive out jihadists and Kurdish rebels, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

A report further states that “terrorists” on Saturday attacked a Turkish military vehicle occupying the region south of the Turkish-Syrian border following the “Euphrates Shield” attack that began in 2016. Tweet the ministry without further details.

Ankara qualifies as Syrian Kurdish fighters “terrorists” as Islamic State (IS) militants and Turkish soldiers try to flee the area, including the cities of Jaraplus and al-Bab.

In the aftermath of Saturday’s attack, the ministry reiterated without providing further information that “terrorist targets had been attacked” in retaliation.

Turkey has led three military offensives in northern Syria since 2016, allowing it to control more than 2,000 km2 of territory, particularly in the Afrin region, one of the regions of the self-proclaimed Kurdish “federal” region.

The arms and support of many Western countries, including the United States and France, have been instrumental in the Kurdish militias (YPGs) of the People’s Security Forces in the region playing a key role in the fight against ISIS in Syria.

But Ankara qualifies the group as a “terrorist” because of its close ties to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has been waging a bloody guerrilla war in Turkey since 1984, killing more than 40,000 people.

READ  Algerians choose their representatives in the context of the repression of the struggle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Algeria and Polisario remain silent on the spectator status granted to Israel

July 25, 2021 Arzu
2 min read

The White House is embarrassing H24info, the art career of son Biden

July 24, 2021 Arzu
4 min read

Govt-19: Should vaccinated (re) cover themselves? Experts recommend here

July 24, 2021 Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Two Turkish soldiers, H24info, were killed in northern Syria

July 25, 2021 Arzu
1 min read

Algeria and Polisario remain silent on the spectator status granted to Israel

July 25, 2021 Arzu
2 min read

The White House is embarrassing H24info, the art career of son Biden

July 24, 2021 Arzu
3 min read

Govt-19: Should vaccinated (re) cover themselves? Experts recommend here

July 24, 2021 Arzu