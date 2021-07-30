Twelve embryos were created to save the northern white rhinoceros

# In other countries : A total of 12 northern white rhinoceros nuclei have been developed after two years of work to save the already technically extinct species, scientists responsible for the project have announced.

Two women, Najin and his daughter Fottu, who live in Kenya’s Ol Bejeta Reserve custody, have survived on earth since the last male died in 2018. But many men’s comets are protected.

Biorescue, a consortium of scientists and conservationists, has been collecting 80 azites from two mastodons since August 2019 and manages to produce a total of 12 nuclei, it announced in a statement Thursday evening.

Asked by the AFP on Friday, Richard Vigne, director of Ol Begetta, stressed that despite these promising results, many challenges persist.

>>> read more: South Africa: Seizure of rhino horns worth over $ 3 million

“No one is going to pretend it’s easy, but I think it’s still a good chance to be successful,” he notes of some notable “challenges.”

“We do sophisticated things from a scientific point of view, and genetically, we’ve been working with the last two northern white rhinos on the planet: there are a lot, there are things that could go wrong.”

Neither of the two women is able to carry a pregnancy for a period of time: Fatu suffers from degenerative lesions in the uterus and Najin suffers from a weakness of his background that does not fit into a trash can.

To obtain northern white rhinos, especially those living in southern Sudan and Uganda, scientists will use selected surrogate mothers from female southern white rhinos native to South Africa.

>>> read more: South Africa: The Chinese were arrested with 10 rhinoceros horns

In addition to the Ol Begetta and Kenya Wildlife Conservation Institute (KWS), Bio Rescue specializes in breeding horses and livestock at the Leibniz Institute of Zoology and Animal Research in Germany, and the Avantia Laboratory in Italy. .

“It is very encouraging that this project has continued to make good progress in this ambitious endeavor to save an iconic creature from extinction,” Kenyan Tourism Minister Najib Balala said in the statement.

In their natural environment, rhinos have few prey, thanks to their size and skin thickness. But the medical virtues claimed in Asia for the relentless poaching in the 1970s and 80s were facilitated by conflicts.

Modern rhinos have roamed our planet for 26 million years. By the middle of the 19th century, their population was estimated to be more than a million in Africa.