President Goswami, who gave himself full powers in Tunisia a month ago, extended the night from Monday to Tuesday night, “until re-announcement”, paralyzing parliament and bringing down the unknown young democracy a little more. On July 25, the lawyer, Mr. Saeed called for the constitution to give him full powers, oust government leader Hichem Messi and, ten years later, suspend parliament for the remaining 30 days. Only the “Arab Spring” survived. As this deadline approached, the Tunisian president issued a statement on his Facebook account on Monday evening: “The president has issued a presidential decree extending exceptional measures to paralyze parliament and boost the immune system of all. Representatives until further notice.”

Political scientist Slahedin Jorchi said the decision was “expected” when Goswami was recently silent, saying, “We have been observing a certain recession since July 25 in taking significant steps.” According to him, President Saeed wants to show that “inside and outside the country, he is not in a hurry, he is calm” and “all powers”. It prepares the ground for drastic measures such as “disabling the constitution or abolishing it and dissolving parliament.” “It has become clearer than ever that the president does not want anyone other than himself to be in power,” he concluded.

“Next days”

Faced with growing doubts about the head of state’s intentions, the president said in a statement that he would address the Tunisian people “in the coming days” without further details. Following his plot on July 25, Qasr Saeed has not yet appointed a new government or released the “road map” demanded by many political parties and civil society organizations. On that day, he announced that he was going to take over the executive power, calling for a new leader to be appointed by him “with the help of the government”.

His decision was condemned by some legal experts and his political opponents, particularly the Islamist-inspired Ennahda party, as a “major conspiracy” a major parliamentary defeat. On Monday evening, shortly before the president’s announcement, the movement announced in a press release that it would relocate its entire executive office “to meet the needs of the present time.” He has not yet commented on the extension of the parliamentary freeze.

Strong actions

Facing the charges, Mr. Saeed said it operates strictly “within the framework of the law” and was adopted under the constitution in 2014 in a post-revolutionary context. Many Tunisian Mr. Seite’s actions are enthusiastically welcomed: they are outraged by their political class and expect strong action against corruption and impunity in a country where the social, economic and health conditions are very difficult. But if the president enjoys a strong reputation in Tunisia, his plot to retreat to dictatorship in the cradle of the Arab Spring worries the international community.

The anti-corruption “purge” launched after the July Revolution focused on fears of a decline in independence in Tunisia, where freedom of expression was a major achievement in the fall of the Jain L-dictatorship. Abidin Ben Ali In 2011, former officials, businessmen, judges and deputies were arrested, travel bans and house arrests, by a simple decision of the Interior Ministry, unfairly targeting human rights defenders.

The legal theorist, Gosseid, has presented himself as the final translator of the constitution since coming to power in 2019, and is based on Article 80 of the Constitution, which expects exceptional action in the event of an “immediate danger” to national security. “Freedom of movement is a constitutional right,” he said recently, “but some must be held accountable for justice before they travel.”

