Transfers: Lionel Messi will return to PGG this Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 3 p.m.

Then Long hours of waiting The dream of Paris supporters is coming true. Lionel Messi will soon land in the capital. According to our information, La Pulka is expected at Le Bourget this Tuesday at 3pm. Argentina will be subject to a two-year contract and his medical examination before signing an additional extra season. A six-time Balon d’Or presentation is scheduled for Wednesday at the Parc des Princes.

“Who is to blame for his departure? Ask the club (Editor’s note: FC Barcelona’s direction) “, then released La Pulka’s father. According to an AFP reporter, the six-time Ballon d’Or arrived at Barcelona-El Brat airport at 1:20 pm on Tuesday. After Sladen Ibrahimovic in 2012 and Neymar in 2017, his PSG with wife and three children is set to record the most incredible visit in their history.

