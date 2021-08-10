Transfers: Lionel Messi will return to PGG this Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 3 p.m.

League 1
The whole deal between Messi and PSG
4 hours ago
Who is to blame for his departure? Ask the club
“Who is to blame for his departure? Ask the club (Editor’s note: FC Barcelona’s direction) “, then released La Pulka’s father. According to an AFP reporter, the six-time Ballon d’Or arrived at Barcelona-El Brat airport at 1:20 pm on Tuesday. After Sladen Ibrahimovic in 2012 and Neymar in 2017, his PSG with wife and three children is set to record the most incredible visit in their history.
Another superstar at PSG: Messi in Paris, what will it be?
League 1
Bar பார்a tried one last chance, but Messi turned it down and moved closer to Paris
9 hours ago
League
672 goals, 35 trophies: Messi in Barசாa, figures for a gigantic Odyssey
08/06/2021 at 3:14 pm
More Stories
Sweden: 1988 trial of Iranian man accused of mass execution in Iran opens
Kovit / Iran: New daily record with more than 40,800 epidemics
Mali: Fifty civilians killed by suspected jihadists