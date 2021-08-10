August 10, 2021

Transfers: Lionel Messi will return to PGG this Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 3 p.m.

August 10, 2021
Then Long hours of waitingThe dream of Paris supporters is coming true. Lionel Messi will soon land in the capital. According to our information, La Pulka is expected at Le Bourget this Tuesday at 3pm. Argentina will be subject to a two-year contract and his medical examination before signing an additional extra season. A six-time Balon d’Or presentation is scheduled for Wednesday at the Parc des Princes.

WhenHe was preparing for an extension with FC Barcelona Last Thursday, the latest Copa America winner will finally sign for Paris Saint-Germain. At the age of 34. Early morning, Team Found Both sides have reached a total agreement Connect with their future. Moments later, Jorge Messi confirmed former Barcelona on La Sexta’s microphone.I am going to engage with PSG today“.

