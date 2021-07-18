Thirteen people were killed when a tanker truck exploded

At least 13 people have been killed and 24 others injured in a tanker truck crash with police in western Kenya on Sunday.

“We counted twelve bodies at the scene and another died at the hospital from injuries,” said Charles Sachs, a police officer in Xia County, who said the blast occurred late Saturday. On a very busy road near Malanka, 315 kilometers northwest of Nairobi, victims rushed with Jerichos to siphon petrol from a overturned tanker in a collision with another vehicle. Often connecting the border with Kisumu and Uganda. “It exploded when they recovered the leaked petrol,” Charles Sachs said. “Twenty-four people have been admitted to the hospital,” he added, adding that the number could increase and many were missing.

The chiefs who came to the site were able to fill their Jerry cans and leave with them. But when the second wave of residents also wanted to take advantage of the air pressure, the truck exploded.

“We were awakened by a chaotic and powerful explosion. I went to look and saw a huge fireball engulfing the crowd. People were screaming,” said local Jack Odiambo.

When fuel leaked from the truck, Wycliffe Otino began filling his can. “I was lucky to be able to run and stay … but I was told that many of those who were with me did not survive,” he said in his bed.

In 2009, 122 people were killed in a petrol truck explosion near Molo (150 kilometers from Nairobi) when they gathered around a crashed vehicle to collect fuel.