Algerian President Abdelmatzi Deboun announced the formation of the new government on Wednesday after the June 12 assembly elections. Apart from the foreign and justice ministers, the outgoing key ministers will be re-appointed, the official statement said.

Three weeks later Parliamentary elections, Algeria Still The new government. President Abdelmadjit Deboun released on Wednesday, July 7thThe names of the 34 members of this team, 17 of whom have been re-appointed.

In foreign affairs, former ambassador to Sri Lanka Ramdane Lamira, who replaced Sabri Pookadum, is the senior of the Sancharis, who was already in charge of diplomatic affairs at the time of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who resigned in April 2019.

Abderrachid Debbie, the former head of the Supreme Court, is the seal holder in place of the infamous Belgasem Jegmati.

According to the media, Ammar Belhimer is the head of the communications ministry, but he is no longer the government spokesman.

On June 30, Abdelmadjit Debawan appointed Prime Minister Amin Benaprahmane, a 53-year-old technocrat, as finance minister in the previous team. He is going to keep his functions as chief treasurer.

The structure of government does not seem to be conducive to a major policy change.

Promise for change after the Assembly elections

On March 1, during a small cabinet reshuffle, President Deboun confirmed that a radical change of government would take place after the legislative elections.

The June 12 ballot was won by the National Liberation Front (FLN, in power), and independents rallied to the head of state and smaller parties closer to power.

Against the backdrop of Hirak’s popular uprising and general repression, in 2019, in a country plunged into a political stalemate, the turnout was marked by a record turnout (77%).

These elections were rejected by a section of the opposition, Hirak, who called for a radical change in the political “system” in force after independence (1962).

Authorities are now determined to continue their political and institutional normalization in the aftermath of the Hirak earthquake, today weakened by repression and divisions, but ignore the demands of the street: the rule of law, democratic change, popular sovereignty, and independent justice.

The new National Assembly is due to take office on Thursday.

AFP