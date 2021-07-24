The White House is embarrassing H24info, the art career of son Biden

The White House on Friday pledged to take the necessary precautionary measures against any exhibition and sale of paintings by Hunter Biden, the son of the U.S. president, a persecuted personal life and a career full of already professional controversy.

When asked about the upcoming exhibitions of paintings by Hunter Biden at the New York Gallery, White House spokeswoman Jen Zaki said the president’s son would “attend events” on Friday.

“It’s not like meeting potential buyers,” he said.

Jen Zaki had already announced on July 9 the establishment of “a system that would allow Hunter Biden to train his business with reasonable security”, including the confidentiality of any transaction and the absence of contact with buyers.

“All transactions related to the sale of works and their amount will be conducted by a professional gallery owner who follows strict rules. Any extraordinary offer will be rejected,” Jen Saki explained.

“The gallery owner will not provide any information to buyers or potential buyers, including their identities, to Hunter Biden or management, which ensures a high level of security and transparency.”

The gallery contacted by AFP did not immediately provide details or comments.

The Biden administration, which wants to show itself to be morally flawed, has been questioned on several occasions about Joe Fiden’s son’s artistic career, becoming a lawyer and businessman painter.

The American media, especially businessmen or financiers, buy his works for the sole purpose of attracting the good grace of the White House. According to magazines, the size of the paintings could go up to $ 500,000.

Hunter Biden is one of former President Donald Trump’s favorite targets. The Trump camp continues to criticize the fact that Hunter Biden had economic interests in Ukraine and China when his father was vice president of Barack Obama (2009-2017).

He is also the target of a federal investigation into tax crimes.

In a book published in the spring, the president’s youngest son described his war with crack and alcohol addiction.