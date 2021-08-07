The United States is urging Lebanon to stop Hezbollah attacks on Israel

The United States on Friday urged Lebanon to stop Hezbollah militants from firing rockets at Israel as tensions escalate in the disputed Golan Heights area occupied by the Hebrew government.

“We call on the Lebanese government to stop such attacks as soon as possible and regain control of the region,” US State Department spokesman Netflix said in a statement. “We strongly encourage all efforts to remain calm,” he added.

Lebanon Hezbollah fired more than a dozen rockets at Iran-backed Shiite movement Israel on Friday in response to an artillery attack, the first since 2014 after Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon.

Washington, Israel’s historic ally, has strongly condemned Hezbollah’s attack.

Lebanon, in the grip of an unprecedented economic and social crisis, has been without government since the August 2020 eruption in the port of Beirut.

The Lebanese Hezbollah fired more than a dozen rockets at Israel on Friday, responding with artillery fire, a major escalation between the Hebrew state and the pro-Iranian Shiite movement.

Hezbollah says it is responding to strikes the day before

Tensions escalated after Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, in the disputed area of ​​Colon Heights occupied by Israel since 1967, after the fire of a dozen rockets allegedly fired by Hezbollah.

After the United Nations Interim Force (UNIFIL) in Lebanon warned of a “very dangerous situation” and called for an “immediate” ceasefire, both enemies said they did not want an expansion.

Hezbollah said the bombing was carried out on the Lebanese name “positions of Israeli occupation forces in the area of ​​Sheba farms.”

According to Israel, 19 rockets were fired, six of which crashed to the ground. Three lost their identities and the rest were detained by the Hebrew state air defense.

The Lebanese Shiite movement said it was responding to Israeli airstrikes the previous day in the south of the country. LebanonFirst since 2014.

On Friday, international media reporters in southern Lebanon witnessed artillery fire by Israeli forces near Seba farms and Kfarsouba. Silence returned in the afternoon.