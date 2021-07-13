The UN has called for an urgent change in global diet

The World Summit on Diet, scheduled for next September in New York, called on the UN to be an opportunity to make an “urgent change” in view of the dire situation of hunger in the world. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

A report responding to the contents of a report released by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) shows that global hunger will worsen significantly by 2020, saying “we must work together to bring about urgent change.” A large part of the effects of Govit-19 infection.

The summit, scheduled for the end of this month in Rome, will “help define the purpose of our mission and determine how to tackle hunger, climate emergency, inequality and conflict in changing our diets,” Guterres said.

According to the UN Secretary-General, the fight against hunger and malnutrition cannot be made independent of other global challenges. “It’s time to keep our promise. In a world so large, we have no reason not to allow billions of people to have access to healthy food. This is unacceptable,” said Antonio Guterres.

According to the UN, one-tenth of the world’s population – or 811 million people – will be malnourished by 2020.

The FAO’s annual report on food security and nutrition in the world is published by four UN agencies. Produced with the help of agencies (International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), World Health Organization (WHO), World Food Program (WFP) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Earlier versions of the report had already sounded the alarm, indicating that the food security of millions of people – many of them children – was at risk, the document recalls.