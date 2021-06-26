The third wave, the WHO warns, is “the worst” in Africa

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a new call for vaccines for Africa, saying the third wave of Govt-19 “rapidly rising” has outpaced efforts to protect people and is “on display more and more dangerously”.

“The third wave is accelerating, spreading fast, becoming harder. It is incredibly disturbing. With the rapid increase in the number of cases and increasing reports of serious illnesses, the latest wave threatens to make Africa even worse.”, WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moiti said on Thursday.

More than 5 million cases and nearly 140,000 deaths have been reported in African countries, although the actual number is believed to be much higher.

Cases have been on the rise for five weeks since the beginning of May. South Africa, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo are among the countries where the eruption appears to be the most severe and health systems are in high demand.

The crisis was exacerbated by the slow progress of immunizations across the continent, low availability and administrative failures after the purchase of all Western countries. One in 100 people in Africa is vaccinated.

UN Eight African countries have used all the shares issued by the supportive vaccine distribution center Kovacs, and 18 countries are on the verge of losing shares. Dozens are less than half. Of the 2.7 billion manages worldwide, less than 1.5% are managed in Africa.

John Enkensang, director of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the continent had not won the war against the virus.

“The third wave came with an intensity and most countries were not ready for it. So the third wave was very terrible Nkengasong said at the weekly online conference.

“I don’t care if the vaccines come from Kovacs or anywhere. We need to have quick access to vaccines“, He added.