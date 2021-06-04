The epidemic is pushing another 100 million workers into poverty, according to the UN.

The 17-month-old Govt 19 epidemic has pushed more than 100 million additional workers into poverty, according to the UN. Revealed on Wednesday, the situation associated with the fall in working hours and the evaporation of good jobs. The International Labor Organization (ILO)’s annual report warns that the crisis is far from over and that employment will not return to its previous health crisis status until 2023. By the end of 2021, there will be 75 million fewer jobs in the world than there were before the epidemic that started in China. Even by the end of 2022, the delay will not be offset by the fact that there are already 23 million fewer jobs if it were not for the health crisis that has already killed more than 3.5 million people.

ILO boss Guy Ryder stressed that “recovery from Govt-19 is not just a health issue, it will be necessary to deal with” severe damage to economies and communities. ” Without deliberately trying to recover, the effects of the infection can be felt for years. In the form of human loss and economic viability and high poverty and inequality, ”he predicted. The ILO report estimates that about 205 million people will be out of work by 2022, up from 187 million in 2019. But these official figures obscure the very dark reality because working hours have been reduced. Collapsed. By 2020, 8.8% of all working hours had evaporated, which is equivalent to 255 million full-time jobs compared to the last quarter of 2019.

Despite the economic recovery in some parts of the world, the equivalent of 100 million full-time jobs will still be lost by the end of the year. Unemployment, unemployment and the absence of these jobs and working hours on top of the pre-existing health crisis. While the employment situation is expected to improve somewhat in the second half of this year, the recovery will be uneven, especially in rich countries where the gap between immunization rates and low rates remains low. These developing and developing countries also find it difficult to place significant recovery plans. Fewer jobs and hours automatically translate into more poverty. Compared to 2019, 108 million workers fall into the category of poor or extremely poor, meaning that the families who depend on them have to live on less than $ 3.2 a day. The epidemic destroyed five years of progress. Mr Ryder laments that there has been a “dramatic increase” in the number of working poor due to “loss of work time due to lack of social security for millions of people.”

Decades of efforts into child labor and forced labor have led to an increase in smoking. For the two billion people who work in the informal sector, the effects of epidemics are catastrophic, with women leaving the labor market, including rich countries, taking care of children and dropping out of school. An event that the ILO fears will return to situations linked to traditions related to gender roles. The other two points are about the company. First, youth employment (-8.7% in 2020) is more than double the 3.7% decline among older workers. The second point is the direct result of the infection: prolonged goiter, i.e. very different symptoms that sometimes affect the victim for several months. Ryder warned that this could “become a medical and an economic and social phenomenon”.