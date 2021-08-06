The epidemic has increased in most parts of the world this week

The Govt-19 epidemic continued to accelerate this week in all parts of the world, except Latin America: a significant weekly improvement here, taken from the AFP database.

However, the number of cases detected represents only a fraction of the actual epidemics and comparisons between countries should be taken with caution because testing policies vary from one country to another.

– More than 600,000 cases daily –

With 612,000 daily reports of pollution in the world this week, the indicator has accelerated (+ 6% compared to the previous week), according to an AFP report that stopped on Thursday. The epidemic has been growing again since mid-June, triggered by a highly contagious delta type and it has become prevalent in many countries.

– Damage almost everywhere –

This week, its level improved only in the Latin American / Caribbean region, with 13% fewer new cases compared to the previous week.

Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated in all other regions: + 44% in the United States / Canada, + 20% in Oceania, + 11% in the Middle East, + 6% in Asia, + 6% in Europe, + 1% in Africa.

– Strong acceleration –

Of those who recorded at least 1,000 daily infections in the past week (+ 101% per day, 3,000 new cases), Israel was the country with the highest number of infections. Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, has begun giving a third dose to the elderly, with its incidence rate dropping to less than 10 cases per 100,000 people in the spring. The indicator has now risen to 243.

Japan (+ 97%, 11,200), Turkey (+ 56%, 26,000), Pakistan (+ 54%, 4,800) and Morocco (+ 49%, 8,400) currently host the Olympics without spectators.

– Strong slopes –

In contrast, Zimbabwe (-46%, 1,100 new cases per day) recorded the lowest decline this week, followed by the Netherlands (-44%, 3,000), Brazil (-28%, 32,500), Rwanda (-27%), 800) And Colombia (-26%, 7,800).

– Most Contaminants –

The United States has the highest number of new infections this week (96,800 daily cases, + 44%) compared to India (40,600, + 5%) and Indonesia (33,900, – 20%).

In terms of population, the country with the highest number of new cases this week is Fiji’s archipelago (824 per 100,000), ahead of Georgia (575) and Cuba (565). Fiji is vaccinating to prevent infection, making it mandatory for both public and private employees to be vaccinated. But so far, only half of the population has received at least one dose and 12% have been fully vaccinated.

– Death –

Indonesia recorded 1,689 more deaths per day this week than Brazil (887) and Russia (790).

Globally, daily deaths increased this week (9,382, + 5% per day).

– Japan is vaccinating at full speed –

Japan is the fastest vaccinating country in the world with more than a million people this week, with 1.77% of its population being vaccinated every day. It is followed by Panama (1.72%), Sri Lanka (1.70%), Malaysia (1.61%), Ecuador (1.26%), China (1.22%) and Saudi Arabia (1.15%).

If they are vaccinated very slowly now, the most advanced vaccines are the United Arab Emirates (172 doses per 100 citizens are administered), Israel, Canada, Singapore and Chile (133 doses each), Denmark (130), Belgium (128) and the United Kingdom (126) Is one of the countries with campaigns.

This indicator can exceed 100 doses per 100 citizens because two doses should be fully effective for most vaccines in circulation.