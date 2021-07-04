The death toll from a Florida building collapse has risen to 24

AA / Istanbul

The death toll from a building collapse in Miami, Florida, has risen to 24, while 124 people are still missing.

“Rescue teams have exhumed two more bodies under the rubble of a recently collapsed building in Florida, bringing the death toll to 24,” Miami-Tate Mayor Daniel Levine Kawa said Saturday. Also, 124 people are still missing.

With the threat of public safety, especially with the approach of the tropical storm “Elsa” in the region, Levine Kawa announced the signing of an order authorizing the demolition of part of the existing building.

The remaining building is expected to be demolished Sunday, according to the same source.

The U.S. official confirmed that “188 occupants of the building were found unharmed.”

On July 1, search operations were halted for several hours for fear that other parts of the building might collapse. Rescue operations did not resume until the afternoon.

“Every night was difficult for everyone, but it was very difficult for those who were rescued yesterday, after finding two victims, including the 7-year-old daughter of a firefighter,” Levine said. Kawa, the day after President Joe Biden left for Florida on Thursday, July 1, where he met with medical teams and the families of the victims and disappeared.

It should be noted that a 12-storey building with more than 130 units collapsed on June 24 in the Surface District of Miami-Date County, north of the tourist district of Miami.

As a result, President Biden declared a state of emergency in Florida on Friday.

* Translated from Arabic by Hajar Cerni



