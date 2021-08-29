The Czech Republic proposes to sign an agreement with Morocco

“Unfortunately, Schengen is not currently operational,” Andrzej Babik told the newspaper. Bravo. With its current group of members, the 1985 agreement failed to achieve its goal of ensuring “coherent security of external borders and free movement within Europe”, he added, adding that it was no better when the migration crisis erupted in 2015, when hundreds of thousands of people fled the conflict in the Middle East and North Africa and came to the continent.

Based on these findings, he calls for the inclusion of the Balkan states to protect Europe from illegal immigrants. In this sense, he devised plans. We will accept Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia and Croatia within the Schengen area. We will develop a clear strategy towards the Western Balkans and protect Europe against illegal immigration on its outer borders, “the Czech Prime Minister suggested.

He therefore recommends that other steps be taken to address the problem: the fight against human trafficking and the signing of agreements with Turkey, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Libya to send refugees to Europe. Andrzej Bobic further justified the need to protect Europe from refugees. “Denmark, Sweden and Austria, all of which are now rejecting immigrants in 2015,” he said.