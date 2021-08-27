The continuation of flights between Casablanca and Algiers is uncertain

The national airline still sells tickets from Casablanca to Algiers for 291 euros and for Algiers-Casablanca flights for 243 euros.

Flights to Algeria have been provided to Algeria since September 16, despite a decision by the Algerian government to sever diplomatic ties, according to the Royal Air Force (RAM) website.It is therefore possible until now to book return tickets between Casablanca and Algiers, however, there is no guarantee that these flights will be maintained.

At least an intelligent source within the airline tells us.

It should be noted that Morocco is not currently one of the countries authorized for about fifteen commercial flights as part of the reopening of Algerian borders in June. In a statement issued by the Algerian Council of Ministers on August 22, President Abdelmadjit Deboun ordered that “new planes be opened to open spaces and others to new countries.” However, it does not mention that RAM is authorized to operate flights to Algeria.

Approved locations: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Tunisia and Russia (added since early August). In total, nine companies: Air Algeri, Air France, Transvavia, ASL Airlines, Wooling, Lufthansa, Alitalia, Turkish Airlines and Tunis.