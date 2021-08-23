Tanzania: President mentions “flat-breasted” football players, shouting on social media

# In other countries : Tanzanian President Samia Zuluhu Hassan has caused a stir on social media in the country after she made comments on Sunday about “flat-breasted” football players who are not sexy enough to get married.

Ms Hassan spoke at a ceremony at the Presidential Palace on Sunday, where she won the men’s under – 23 national team, which won the Sekafa Cup, a tournament that brings together national teams from East and Central Africa.

On this occasion, he appealed for better funding for the women’s sport … but provoked anger by saying that many footballers could never get married.

“People with flat chests, you may think they are not male, not female,” he said.

“When you look at their faces, you may be surprised (…) If you want to get married, you want someone attractive, you want a woman with the qualities you want,” he told the footballers. These qualities have disappeared. “

“Today they are proud of us as a nation when they bring home trophies, but looking at their future, when their legs are tired of playing, when they are not healthy enough to play, what life will they have?” , She also underlined.

“I know some people are married, but many of them are not married. Married life is a dream for them. Even if one of you brings them home as a ‘wife’, your mother will ask what it is. Woman or another man,” Ms Hassan said.

These reports provoked outrage from Internet users.

“President @SuluhuSamia’s comments on female footballers are a disgrace to all women,” said Catherine Rouge, a former MP and leader of the opposition’s youth wing: “All women deserve respect.”

Maria Sarungi, founder of the Change Tanzania Association, made fun of those who welcomed the arrival of a woman in Tanzania’s head.

“So anyone who promotes a female president … @SuluhuSamia despises female footballers for having ‘flat chests’, so there are no assets needed to get married,” he tweeted.

Samia Zulu Hussein, 61, became Tanzania’s president in March after the death of John Mahfouli, the only female head of state in Africa, along with Ethiopian President Sahle-Ork Jude, but her role was mainly ceremonial.