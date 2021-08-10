Sweden: 1988 trial of Iranian man accused of mass execution in Iran opens



A historic investigation: A former Iranian official accused of involvement in the mass execution of enemies ordered by Ayatollah Khomeini in the summer of 1988 is set to go on trial in Sweden for the first time since Tuesday.

Hamid Noori, 60, was arrested in November 2019 during a visit to Sweden at Stockholm-Arlanda International Airport. He was later remanded in custody pending trial.

According to the Swedish case, Mr. Nouri, between July 30 and August 16, 1988, “deliberately took the lives of a large number of prisoners or belonged to the People’s Mojahed” Ayatollah Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, after the uprising against the regime at the end of the war between Iran and Iraq (1980-88).

His trial is set to open in Stockholm court at 9:15 a.m. (07:15 GMT). Three days of hearings are scheduled this week for this extraordinary river trial, which will last until April 2022, during which dozens of witnesses will be called to the bar.

The accused, who at the time held the position of assistant prosecutor’s assistant in the Iranian Kohartash prison in Garage, is appearing specifically for “war crimes” and “murder.” .

According to Anna Wester of the Stockholm Court, this international trial is the first of its kind in the history of both countries.

The case is so sensitive in Iran that criminals now accuse government officials of playing a role: the new head of the Islamic Republic, Ibrahim Razi, accused Amnesty International of being a member of the “death commission.”

When asked about these executions in 2018 and 2020, Mr Razi denied that they were involved, but paid “tribute” to the “order” given by Ayatollah Khomeini to proceed with the cleanup.

– Thirty Complaints –

Human rights NGOs have been campaigning for years for the illegal execution of thousands of Iranians, mostly young people, across Iran as the Iran-Iraq war comes to an end.

During the same period, Hamid Nouri is suspected of participating in the execution of other prisoners based on their ideology or belief, which is considered to be against the “Iranian sovereign state”.

Civil parties – victims, witnesses or relatives of victims – have been targeted by thirty complaints today – and the accused “denies any of the charges in the 1988 executions,” said his lawyer, Thomas Suderquist.

Raj Mestaki, a former prisoner from Kohartash, told the AFP that Hamid Noori had provoked him by promising to travel on a “luxury ship” in northern Europe after his arrival in Sweden.

I received a letter from her daughter’s ex-husband. After creating a file of “several thousand pages” in “Stockholm” in London, he explains to AFP this key witness in this very credible affair.

Hamid Nouri believed he was going to meet his granddaughter in Sweden and stayed in luxury in many European countries, but when he arrived on Swedish soil, he was arrested.

“This is the first time an executioner has responded to his actions before the justice of another state,” Raj welcomed Mastaki today.

In early May, more than 150 personalities, including Nobel laureates, former heads of state or heads of government and former UN officials, called for an international inquiry into the 1988 executions.