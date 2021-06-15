Sudanese Irrigation Minister visits Ethiopia

AA / Khartoum

Sudan on Monday announced that Irrigation Minister Yasser Abbas is scheduled to visit Ethiopia on Tuesday to attend a series of ministerial meetings in the East Nile.

Attend the 33rd Meeting of Ministers of the East Nile (Unification of Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia).

Explains that this meeting will oppose the report of technical experts and a certain number of projects proposed to be implemented on the eastern bank of the Nile.

The official news agency stressed that the projects would be implemented by the Regional Technical Office (INTRO), which carries out its operations under the supervision of the ministers of the East Nile.

Earlier on Monday, Sudan announced that it had accepted a partial provisional agreement to replenish it before entering the Renaissance dam service, subject to signing the terms of the previous agreement, confirming the continuation of negotiations according to a fixed timetable.

INTRO is a regional office headquartered in Addis Ababa. It was created in 2002 by an agreement between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia at the initiative of the Nile Basin, and unites Sudan, Egypt, Ethiopia, southern Sudan, Eritrea, Uganda, the Republic of the Congo, Burundi, Tanzania, Rwanda and Kenya. .

For nearly 10 years, the three countries have begun tough negotiations around the dam.

Even though it has not reached an agreement with Cairo and Khartoum, Addis Ababa is sticking to its position on filling the dam. For their part, the other two parties emphasize the need to reach a tripartite agreement first, taking care not to affect their annual share in the Nile waters.

* Translated by Isa Alio from Arabic.



