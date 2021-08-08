Sudan recalls ambassador to Ethiopia amid rising tensions

# In other countries : Sudan announced on Sunday that it was withdrawing its ambassador to neighboring Ethiopia after Addis Ababa rejected a Sudanese mediation effort to negotiate a ceasefire in the deadly conflict-torn Tigre region.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdak “must sign a ceasefire agreement with all Ethiopian parties and encourage them to engage in political negotiations.”

Addis Ababa said last week that the bond of trust with some Sudanese officials had been “weakened”, accusing Sudan of “infiltration” into its borders.

The federal government of Ethiopia and the Tigris People’s Liberation Front (DPLF) have clashed in northern Ethiopia since Prime Minister Abi Ahmed sent troops last November.

According to the UN, tens of thousands of people were stranded on the road to Sudan, fleeing the conflict, killing thousands and starving 400,000 people.

In addition, tensions between the two countries have escalated in recent months over border issues in the fertile al-Pasha area, where Ethiopian farmers have settled. But the area remains controversial.

Ethiopia’s prime minister’s spokeswoman Billin Sooma said last week that the situation needed to be “completely rectified” before Sudan could be considered a “credible” mediator.

In its statement, Sudanese diplomat Ethiopian denied “Sudan assistance”, rejected Ethiopia’s official statements, described it as “unsubstantiated allegations” and announced that it would recall its ambassador to Ethiopia for “consultations”.

Relations between the two countries have been paralyzed during talks on the Great Renaissance Dam (Gert) built by Addis Ababa on the Nice River.