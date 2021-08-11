Sudan: Former President Omar al-Bashir will be transferred to the ICC

Sudanese Foreign Minister Omar al-Bashir will be extradited to the International Criminal Court, the Sudanese foreign minister said on Wednesday. The former governor and former defense minister will also be handed over to the international tribunal. All are suspected of “genocide” and “crimes against humanity” in Darfur.

During a meeting with the new attorney general of the court located in La Hai, Minister Mariam al-Mahdi, according to the official Suna news agency, decided to hand over the necessary persons to the International Criminal Court. , Kareem Khan, Visit Khartoum for a week.

Since 2003, the conflict in Darfur in the west of the country has led to opposition to the Arab regime by Omar al-Bashir and minority insurgents who consider themselves marginalized. According to the United Nations, it killed nearly 300,000 people and displaced nearly 2.5 million in the first years of violence. Omar al-Bashir was ousted in April 2019 after months of unprecedented popular uprisings.

In February 2020, the transfer authority after his fall made a verbal commitment to the ICC to promote the appearance of Omar al-Bashir, who issued arrest warrants for “crimes against humanity” and “genocide” against him and other members of the old regime in Darfur.

The former governor and former defense minister were handed over to the ICC

The other two officials to be handed over to the ICC, Ahmed Haroon, the former governor of the southern Cordofan state, and Abdel Rahim Mohammed Hussein, the former defense minister, wanted the same reasons. They were arrested after the fall of Omar al-Bashir and are currently being held in Sudan.

A key peace agreement signed in October 2020 between the interim government and several rebel groups stressed the need for “full and unlimited cooperation” with the ICC.

The Sudanese cabinet last week voted in favor of ratifying ICC law in Rome. The Sudanese minister on Wednesday stressed the “importance” of his country’s cooperation with the ICC “to get justice for the victims of the Darfur war”.

The former president, who was already convicted of corruption in December 2019, is currently being held in the Kopar prison in Khartoum. He was tried by a Sudanese judge for his role in the 1989 coup. But his trial has been adjourned several times since July 2020, when the prosecuting attorneys presented practical arguments.

With: AFP

