Stopping a field hospital near Tafraud

By mobilizing medical teams consisting of FIRs and U.S. military physicians and nurses, the hospital provides medical and surgical services for the benefit of local people in the area.

In a statement to MAP, Colonel Salah Azarra, head of the FIR staff detachment at Amlan Field Hospital, said the move, which will continue until June 18, mobilizes specialized technical staff and significant logistics resources, and that the hospital has an operating theater and a Clinical analysis laboratory, as well as a medical contraceptive unit in addition to a digital radiography and ultrasound unit.

With 30 beds, 44 doctors and 51 medical staff ceviliyarkalaik with a wide range of this field hospital, Corona antiviral activities, General Surgery, Gynecology, Pediatrics, Ophthalmology, ottorinolarinkalaji services strictly adheres to the many attractions. ENT Pharmacology and Dentistry, along with Colonel Azarra, stressed that the drugs are provided to patients free of charge and in the right glasses.

The hospital, which has been in operation since June 7, has so far provided 10,000 services for the benefit of 3,000 patients.

For his part, Sergeant Nicole Ligia of the U.S. Army confirmed that “we are working with Morocco on this humanitarian mission.” We work specifically to provide education medicine for women and children to guarantee a healthy life. ”

“We are very proud of our cooperation with the Moroccan military,” he added.

17th Integrated Moroccan-American Training “African Lion 2021” June 18, 2021 until the Agadir tihpnit, Tan-Tan, mehpes, tahpravut, Ben kuyir and kenitra areas will continue, in which thousands of foreign fighters and a large number of land, air and sea Equipment.

Besides the United States and the Kingdom of Morocco, in the exercise of Great Britain, Brazil, Canada, Tunisia, Senegal, the Netherlands, Italy and the Atlantic Alliance ‘is the contribution. Thirty countries representing Africa, Europe and the United States.