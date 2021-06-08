Spain reopens its beaches to vaccinated tourists

Spain, the world’s second-largest tourist destination, reopens its doors and beaches on Monday, May 7, vaccinating tourists in hopes of reviving a key sector of its economy devastated by the epidemic.

One major disadvantage is that the country is still considered endangered by the UK, which imposes isolation on its return to the country, preventing it from coming to enjoy the Spanish sun.

“Spain is a safe haven,” said Health Minister Carolina Darias, who said the country is “on track to regain its global tourism leadership” as attendance will drop by 77% in 2020 after welcoming 83.5 million visitors in 2019.

From Monday, Spanish borders will be open to all vaccinated people from around the world.

Another relaxation of wanting to renew the tour, which already had the right to come, but had to present a negative PCR of less than 72 hours, can now be satisfied with the antigen test, is much cheaper.

For experts in the field, this day should mark the great return of foreign tourists. Jose Luis Prieto, president of the Travel Agents Association (UNAW), begins to believe in “spectacular recovery on Monday”.

According to him, tour operators have described the Spanish tourism industry as “in great demand for information over the past three weeks in the top three markets, Great Britain, France or Germany”.

From the Costa del Sol (south) to the Balearic Islands or Canaries, hotels and restaurants have reopened after months of closure, with some getting a product, while airlines have begun flights to certain destinations.

The most important Malaga airport across Andalusia (south) sees fewer than twenty international flights on Monday morning alone, among others Berlin, Lilly, Frankfurt, Dublin or London. …

British “disappointment”

The Spanish health minister was “disappointed” that the UK had been left out of Spain’s list of endangered countries last week, demanding that its nationals pass a number of wage tests and adhere to at least five days of isolation when they return.

Since May 24, Spain has extended its arms to British tourists, authorizing the first group in normal times (18 million in 2019) to enter the country without even presenting a PCR test again. Citizens of some other countries, such as China or Japan, are exempt from all restrictions.

Spanish Tourism Minister Maria Reyes Maroto on Friday explained that the UK “does not understand the decision” and did not agree that the rate of events such as the Balearic Islands or the Canaries, some Spanish tourist areas in its “green list” should be low. .

London will reconsider its decision in just three weeks, precious vain weeks, which could call into question the Spanish government’s goal of attracting 45 million visitors this year.

By the end of April, only 1.8 million foreign tourists had arrived in Spain, according to official figures.

In the “uncertain” environment, TUI, the world’s leading tour operator, has canceled all flights to Spain until June 13.

From Monday, Spain will again allow ships to call at its ports. Cruise Line MSc Cruise has announced that it will depart from Barcelona on June 26 and the port of Valencia will receive the first TUI cruise ferry on June 27.

Much dependent on tourism, Spain’s economy is one of the worst-hit Western economies by 2020, with a 10.8% drop in GDP.