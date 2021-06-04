Spain: Agricultural producers call for boycott of products made in Morocco

Coexball, a consortium of fruit and vegetable growers in Almeria, has declared war on “Origen Marugos” products from the Moroccan Agrifute sector. A campaign was launched through social networking sites under the hashtag #TragamosOrigenMarruecos (we swallow products from Morocco). An open letter to supermarkets asking them to stop selling these products.

Board of Directors (Coexball) of the Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association of Almeria Merges 83 companies together, This Friday, June 4, a disguised call to boycott products from Morocco, which represents more than 60% of local production of fruits and vegetables, is aimed at consumers and Spanish supermarkets.

This is part of a series of diplomatic tensions that have arisen in recent days between the two countries. In open letter to supermarkets, The association says to itself ” Surprised to see products from Morocco on their shelves“, Taking into account the fact that, according to the terms of the letter,” Morocco has released minors and the elderly (…) as a measure of pressure “.

The campaign also aims to “educate the end consumer by showing him how he can identify.” Macrabian product For supermarkets with barcode 611 with.

Louis Miguel Fernandez, director of Cox’s Bazar, invited the entire Spanish agricultural sector to join the initiative because “this is an act of participation by other industry organizations, as we have already talked about.”

The association also says that from this Friday, social networks will be flooded with complaints under the hashtag #TragamosOrigenMarruecos.

It should be noted that a section of Spanish farmers have always complained about the competition for Moroccan agricultural products. However, the latter enter Spain legally.

Now, Spanish producers are facing a crisis to try to wage war against Moroccan products. That is not to say that there is a risk of triggering mutual initiatives in Morocco. For example, by noting that the barcode for Spanish products starts at 840 to 849. Of course, the Moroccans would never do this because it is illegal to call for boycott.