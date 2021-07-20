Risk of Liverpool being removed from the UNESCO World Heritage List – Manager’s Magazine

The 44Th The session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) will be held from 16 to 31 July in Fujian, the capital of the Chinese province of Fujian in the eastern part of China.

This session explores elements of world heritage online for the first time. Initially planned for 2020, it is 44Th The 2020 and 2021 agenda review session has been postponed due to the Govt-19 epidemic.

The team will therefore examine candidates for the inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List and assess the security status of sites already engraved on this list. Due to the development of the city’s mature landscape, participants will not discuss the possibility of removing Liverpool from the list.

Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is on the agenda and is subject to nomination for endangered World Heritage.

In fact, last June, the panel reported that Australia had not done enough to protect the world’s largest coral reef system from the effects of climate change.

The World Heritage Committee is responsible for implementing the World Heritage Conference and approving the inscription of a site on the World Heritage List.

It examines the security status of the engraved sites and calls on state parties to take action when the sites are not properly managed and protected.

The panel also determines the inscription of sites on the World Heritage List at risk and their removal from this list.