Resumption of flights departing and departing from Morocco until Tuesday, June 15, 2021 (Ministry of AE)

Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 19:01

Rabat – Moroccan authorities have decided to resume flights to and from the Kingdom until Tuesday, June 15, 2021, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans living abroad announced on Sunday, approving that these flights will be carried out under exceptional Moroccan airspace.

“Based on the positive indicators of the epidemiological situation in the Kingdom of Morocco and the reduction in the number of infections with the new corona virus, especially after the expansion of vaccination campaigns in our country, the Moroccan authorities have taken new measures.

These measures are aimed at facilitating the return of Moroccans living abroad to their fatherland, the same source added.

“This action will take place according to an approach that integrates the progressive opening – taking into account the evolution of the national and international epidemiological situation – and preserving the achievements our country has made to prevent the spread of the corona virus,” the ministry said.

In this context, countries are classified into two lists in accordance with the recommendations of the Ministry of Health, based on official epidemiological data released by the World Health Organization (WHO) or these countries. .

The “A” list includes all countries with positive indicators for controlling the epidemic, especially the spread of the virus.

Therefore, travelers from these countries – whether they are Moroccans, foreigners established in Morocco, or citizens of these countries or foreigners residing there – can access the Moroccan territory if they have a negative result of the vaccination certificate and / or PCR. At least 48 hours test from the date of entry into the national border.

Moroccan Vaccine Certificate Holders of foreign vaccination certificates will benefit from the same benefits granted to Moroccan citizens nationally, the ministry said.

As for the “B” list, it should be a restrictive list of all the countries that are not concerned by the relief measures listed in the “A” list, and they enjoy the spread of variations or the lack of accurate statistics. Epidemiological condition.

Travelers from countries on this list must obtain exceptional authorizations prior to travel, present a negative PCR test less than 48 hours from the date of entry into the national border, and then be subjected to 10 days of medical isolation.

The “A” and “B” lists will be published regularly on the electronic platforms of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health and Tourism, and the same source said that both lists will be updated regularly at least twice. Month as required.

As part of Operation Marhaba 2021, the return of Moroccans living overseas by sea, in addition to the PCR test, will take place from the same maritime transport points since last year, in accordance with the health conditions mentioned above. Provided during boarding, passengers will be subjected to another test on board to ensure maximum health care for themselves and their loved ones.

List A includes the member states of the United Nations, which are not mentioned in List B.

List B Afghanistan, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Benin, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Congo, Congo (DRC), Cuba, United Arab Emirates, Eswatini, Guatemala. , Oman, Uganda, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Qatar, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Korea (North), Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, South Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Chad, Thailand , Togo, Ukraine, Uruguay, Venezuela, Vietnam, Yemen, Zambia and Zimbabwe.