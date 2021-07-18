Prohibited pilgrimage, under high health care

Hajj 2021/1442 H, this Sunday, July 18, is best celebrated in a Covidian atmosphere. For the second year in a row, Saudi Arabia has decided to introduce stricter health restrictions for travelers due to the spread of the corona virus and its many variants around the world, which are in short supply. In fact, only 60,000 Saudis and people living in Saudi Arabia who had been vaccinated were allowed to perform the ritual.

In Saudi Arabia’s continued concern over the safety and health of pilgrims, Riyadh has announced that this year’s Hajj season will be restricted to its citizens and those living within the kingdom, as only about 60,000 people have been allowed to perform the Hajj within the country, with priority given to those who have not been able to do so in the past five years.

Thus, teams at the base in Mecca compete against the clock to complete the final preparations with the pilgrimage. Therefore, in addition to establishing partitions to enforce the distance between pilgrims, the process of cleaning and sterilizing this sacred place continues. Furthermore, the Saudi Ministry of Health had set conditions that must be met before the start of the initial health check-ups and rituals for the Hajj this year.

In this regard, all officials and people working in the Hajj organization must receive two doses of the UK-approved vaccine against Kovit-19, one week before the start of their mission, as well as all pilgrims within Saudi Arabia. Moreover, all the sites where rituals are performed by pilgrims have been sterilized and the same evidence has been confirmed, namely the Kaaba, the Mount of Mercy, the Great Mosque and the Prophet Mosque. Unfortunately, this year, pilgrims will not be able to touch the Kaaba.

In addition, the Saudi Ministry of Health has introduced mandatory precautionary measures for all, pilgrims and professionals, i.e. it is mandatory to wear masks at all times and respect the distance of one and a half meters for pilgrims. Within Mecca.

Talented officers have also set up a plan to accompany the crowd of pilgrims so that each group is known in advance with a leader. Similarly, the number of each group should not exceed 100 pilgrims, the Ministry of Health has promised, which is limited to those between the ages of 18 and 65 who perform the rituals.

The Ministry has also announced an establishment for transport to camp sites, hotels and pilgrimage sites. “Hajj Electronic Card” This will allow travelers to access its sites without having to deal with experts.

Since the outbreak began in 2020, the execution of the pilgrimage has become more and more complicated. By 2020, the Islamic pillar alone could have been achieved by tens of thousands of believers in 2019 against 2.5 million. Precisely thanks to the measures taken by Saudi Arabia since the outbreak of the epidemic, no pollution has occurred. During the ‘2020 edition.

As of today, and since the outbreak of the epidemic, Saudi Arabia has confirmed 503,000 Kovit-19 cases and 8,000 deaths and injected 20 million doses into a population of 34 million.

In addition, for the Moroccan candidates for the event, the Royal Commission in charge of the Pilgrimage announced last June the results of the draw for the next Hajj season (lists of prisoners and official organization waiting lists and travel agents) for the AH 1441 season.

In a statement, the Ministry of Hajj and Islamic Affairs clarified that the Saudi Ministry of Hajj had announced the decision of the Saudi authorities to limit the effectiveness of the pilgrimage ritual to Saudi Arabia and its residents this season. The World Health Organization (WHO) warns of the world situation with the continuous evolution of the corona virus epidemic and the emergence of new variants and Saudi Arabia of different populations, as well as the increased risk of pollution among the population. In accordance with the precepts of Sharia that prescribe the protection of human life.

To this end, the decision from the Royal Commission on Pilgrimage, during an extraordinary meeting held on 23 June 2020, will be in effect for the next Hajj season in connection with the maintenance of the results of numerous maps (lists of prisoners and official organization of Hegra Season 1441 and travel agencies).