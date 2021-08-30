Preliminary actions? – Le7tv.ma

This is a real tragedy that will take place on Monday, August 9 in the village of Thisi-Oso in the “occupied” Kapilia. Wildfires and criminal outbreaks in many parts of this important part of Capilia have wreaked havoc. This Tuesday morning, locals at least mourned the disappearance Twenty people died of suffocation or burns By the smoke and flames that engulfed many homes!

And this post 20 people died EIs still tentative because the situation continues to deteriorate by the hour, attesting to many local sources, which describe a real “apocalypse” in many locals and villages.

Currently, many villages are still surrounded by fires and residents have posted many tragic calls on social networks to immediately call for help to evacuate their homes completely safely! …

Many farmers have been severely affected by the fire. Whole farms were burned to the ground and cattle heads burned alive. It is even more difficult to give an accurate estimate as the fire continues to progress in many parts of DC-Oso’s Villa. Faced with this unprecedented drama, the people of the region express exceptional solidarity in rescuing the affected people and participating in firefighting operations! …

Local forest officials in Tizi-Ouzou Villaya have all said the origin of the fire was “criminal” at first! …

The trigger system of this wildfire and the places or sites where the first flames originated claim to be the “commandos” of experienced firefighters and experts in the uniqueness of the forest massif of Vilaya, DC-Oso. The fire caused great damage and human damage! …

An unknown number of houses were burnt down, vehicles were destroyed, and many villagers were forced to flee their homes in a hurry to avoid the risk of getting caught in this fire! Capilia burns before our eyes! …

Abderrazzak Boussaid / Le7tv