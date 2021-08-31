Panama legalizes the use of cannabis for medicinal purposes

Panama’s parliament on Monday approved a bill legalizing the use of cannabis for medical purposes, boasting of being the first country in Central America to allow the substance to be used.

The plan was approved by Crispiano Adamus by 44 votes, at the initiative of the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Panama’s Single Committee. This text has not yet been published by President Laurentino Cortiso.

“The move will help hundreds of Panamanians who could not afford this drug,” said MP, a member of the same party as Adam of the Democratic Revolutionary Party. Leandro Avila said.

The use of cannabis will be “for therapeutic, medical, veterinary, scientific and research purposes throughout the nation,” he said, referring to a speech approved by parliament.

Clad coma, epilepsy, arthritis, migraine, epilepsy and other types of pain, but its lawyers aim to improve the quality of life of patients with cancer.

Panama was the first Central American country to legislate for the legalization of cannabis use. Its cultivation, exploitation, use and marketing, including exports, are monitored by government-issued licenses.