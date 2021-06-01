June 3, 2021

Global Real News

Complete News World

Only child in China: The birth of three children is now recognized

Arzu June 1, 2021 5 min read

Photo credit, E.P.A.

Image title,

A decade-long census shows that China’s population has grown at the slowest rate in decades

China announces it will allow couples to have up to three children after census data showed a sharp drop in birth rates.

China abandoned its decades-old one-child policy in 2016 and replaced it with a two-child limit, resulting in a steady increase in births.

The cost of raising children in cities prevents many Chinese couples.

President Xi Jinping has approved the latest move at a meeting of senior Communist Party officials.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Last week saw a 15% drop in new cases worldwide (WHO)

June 3, 2021 Arzu
1 min read

Carles Puigdemont regains his parliamentary opposition

June 3, 2021 Arzu
2 min read

Mali: AU and ECOWAS sanctions split | Africa | D.W.

June 2, 2021 Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

Last week saw a 15% drop in new cases worldwide (WHO)

June 3, 2021 Arzu
1 min read

Carles Puigdemont regains his parliamentary opposition

June 3, 2021 Arzu
2 min read

Mali: AU and ECOWAS sanctions split | Africa | D.W.

June 2, 2021 Arzu
1 min read

Knesset elects new president after Rivlin

June 2, 2021 Arzu