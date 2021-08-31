Two works by South Croix des Semines (LCTC), South Damascus’ Dystopian novel “The Oath of the Last Messenger” and Fedva Miskin’s Nose Mares, were shortlisted for the 13th prize. Ivory.

The Society of “Aquaba Culture” has announced that both novels will compete in the 2021 Ivory Prize for French-Speaking African Literature, 103 other works from 19 countries.

The pre-judging panel for the final works was made up of literary critics Michael Kofi (chairman), Auguste Knolly, Serge Kraw, Kofi Kofi and Henry N’Cumo, while the author was Verver-Liking (Noma Prize 2005), chairman of the final jury, six finalists Responsible for nominating the winner of the competition, LCTC.

The other four books running for the prize are all novels: “This is also a lively bite” by Nassuf Jaylani (Comoros), “Misre by Davina Itu” (Mauritius), “Place Ndala in the Stomach of the Congo” (Congo) and “Emily Profate’s Villages of God” (Heidi). .

The 13th Ivory Prize for French-Speaking African Literature, with 3,000 3,000, will be awarded on Saturday, November 20, in Abidjan, the economic capital of C டிte d’Ivoire, according to the publishing house.

Created in 2008 by Aquaba Culture governed by Ivorian law, the Ivory Prize for French-speaking African literature for writers from African and African diaspora, presented by LCDC, is sponsored by the Côte d’Ivoire’s Ministry of Culture and LaCopop And Library de France – Group de C டிte d’Ivoire.