# In other countries : Nigeria received four million doses of modern virus vaccine against the corona virus from the United States on Sunday as the West African giants go through a third wave.

The AFP correspondent in Abuja said the measure was flown to an airport in the country’s capital, Abuja, which has a population of 200 million.

This is the second batch of vaccines to be administered to Nigeria after the first four million doses of the Astrogeneca vaccine, obtained in March as part of the Kovacs program, aimed at providing vaccines to low-income countries.

According to the official census, Govt-19 has killed 2,149 people in Nigeria since the beginning of 2020 and has affected nearly 174,000 people. But these figures are underestimated and the number of tests performed is low.

In July, the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said it had detected a highly contagious delta variant of the virus, which alerted authorities.

In June, Nigeria banned non-citizens or non-permanent travelers staying in South Africa from entering the country for the past 14 days. Similar restrictions have already been imposed on travelers from Brazil, India and Turkey.