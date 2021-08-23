Nigeria: 15 high school students abducted in July released

“We still have 65 students in the hands of the bandits and we are working to free them,” he said. The total number of abducted students is 121, according to Reverend Isaiah Jangado, president of the Kadana Baptist Conference. The kidnappers (commonly referred to by authorities as “robbers”) paid $ 50 million on July 25 and released 28 students. A family spokesman says gunmen abducted more than 100 high school students from a boarding school in the Nigerian state of Katuna in July and released 15 more students after receiving a ransom.

Local authorities oppose paying the ransom and threaten to pay the prisoners.