Rihanna & Twitter – The Verdict (2020-01-09)

Hello! Today we did a full on analysis of Rihanna’s Twitter activity. Let’s jump right into it. The main metrics are as follows – as of 2020-01-09, Rihanna (@rihanna) has 95253980 Twitter followers, is following 1066 people, has tweeted 10451 times, has liked 1020 tweets, has uploaded 1947 photos and videos and has been on Twitter since October 2009.

Going from top to bottom, their latest tweet, at the time of writing, has 16,186 replies, 96,959 retweets and 959,125 likes, their second latest tweet has 3,619 replies, 74,946 reweets and 342,822 likes, their third latest tweet has 929 replies, 7,007 retweets and 77,224 likes, their fourth latest tweet has 1,040 replies, 3,244 retweets and 37,771 likes and their fifth latest tweet has 636 replies, 5,687 retweets and 41,678 likes. But that’s enough numbers for now 🙂

MOST POPULAR:

Going through Rihanna’s last couple-dozen tweets (including retweets), the one we consider the most popular, having let to a whopping 16186 direct replies at the time of writing, is this:

That happens to to have caused quite a bit of discussion, having also had 96959 retweets and 959125 likes.

LEAST POPULAR:

What about Rihanna’s least popular tweet in the recent past (again, including retweets)? We have concluded that it’s this one:

That only had 605 direct replies, 2009 retweets and 20929 likes.

THE VERDICT:

We did a huge amount of of digging into Rihanna’s Twitter activity, looking through what people were saying in response to them, their likes/retweet numbers compared to the past, the amount of positive/negative responses and more. We won’t drone on and on about the numbers, so our verdict is this: we believe the online sentiment for Rihanna on Twitter right now is great – no major issues .

We’ll leave it there for today. Thanks for visiting, and drop a comment if you disagree with me. Just make sure to keep it civil.