We Dug Deep Into Rihanna’s Twitter (2020-01-07)

Hello! Today we did a very comprehensive analysis of Rihanna’s Twitter activity. Let’s dive in. The main metrics are as follows – as of 2020-01-07, Rihanna (@rihanna) has 95217144 Twitter followers, is following 1067 people, has tweeted 10450 times, has liked 1020 tweets, has uploaded 1946 photos and videos and has been on Twitter since October 2009.

Going from top to bottom, their latest tweet, at the time of writing, has 12,108 replies, 71,882 retweets and 659,415 likes, their second latest tweet has 2,790 replies, 62,457 reweets and 283,917 likes, their third latest tweet has 916 replies, 6,959 retweets and 76,317 likes, their fourth latest tweet has 1,033 replies, 3,214 retweets and 37,357 likes and their fifth latest tweet has 626 replies, 5,629 retweets and 41,225 likes. But we won’t bore you going through all these numbers 🙂

MOST POPULAR:

Going through Rihanna’s last couple pages of tweets (plus retweets), the one we consider the most popular, having caused a whopping 12108 direct replies at the time of writing, is this:

That really seems to have caused quite a lot of discussion, having also had 71882 retweets and 659415 likes.

LEAST POPULAR:

And what about Rihanna’s least popular tweet as of late (again, including retweets)? We believe it’s this one:

That only had 606 direct replies, 2005 retweets and 20879 likes.

THE VERDICT:

We did a lot of of digging into Rihanna’s Twitter activity, looking through what people keep saying in response to them, their likes/retweet numbers compared to before, the amount of positive/negative responses and more. We won’t drone on and on about the numbers, so our verdict is this: we believe the online sentiment for Rihanna on Twitter right now is great overall .

That’s it for now. Thanks for reading, and drop a comment if you disagree or agree with me. Just make sure to keep it civil.