Rihanna Causes A Ruckus On Twitter (2020-01-08)

What’s up. Today we did a serious analysis of Rihanna’s Twitter activity. Let’s jump right into it. First, the primary metrics: as of 2020-01-08, Rihanna (@rihanna) has 95233869 Twitter followers, is following 1067 people, has tweeted 10451 times, has liked 1020 tweets, has uploaded 1947 photos and videos and has been on Twitter since October 2009.

Going from the top of the page to the bottom, their latest tweet, at the time of writing, has 15,542 replies, 94,441 retweets and 921,869 likes, their second latest tweet has 3,500 replies, 74,252 reweets and 338,892 likes, their third latest tweet has 923 replies, 6,992 retweets and 76,973 likes, their fourth latest tweet has 1,037 replies, 3,237 retweets and 37,646 likes and their fifth latest tweet has 632 replies, 5,682 retweets and 41,558 likes. That gives you an idea of how much activity they usually get.

MOST POPULAR:

Going through Rihanna’s last couple pages of tweets (including retweets), the one we consider the most popular, having caused a very respectable 15542 direct replies at the time of writing, is this:

That seems to have caused quite a bit of discussion, having also had 94441 retweets and 921869 likes.

LEAST POPULAR:

And what about Rihanna’s least popular tweet in the recent past (including stuff they retweeted)? We have concluded that it’s this one:

That only had 605 direct replies, 2007 retweets and 20919 likes.

THE VERDICT:

We did a lot of of digging into Rihanna’s Twitter activity, looking through what people are saying in response to them, their likes/retweet numbers compared to what they were before, the amount of positive/negative responses and so on. We won’t bore you with the details, so our conclusion is this: we believe the online sentiment for Rihanna on Twitter right now is good, and most people like them .

We’ll leave it there for today. Thanks for visiting, and leave a comment if you disagree with me. Don’t be afraid to speak your mind.