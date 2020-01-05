Rihanna Is Doing Great On Twitter (2020-01-05)

Welcome! Today we did a serious analysis of Rihanna’s Twitter activity. So let’s do it. First, the simple stuff: as of 2020-01-05, Rihanna (@rihanna) has 95160350 Twitter followers, is following 1067 people, has tweeted 10448 times, has liked 1020 tweets, has uploaded 1944 photos and videos and has been on Twitter since October 2009.

Going from the top of the page to the bottom, their latest tweet, at the time of writing, has 891 replies, 6,881 retweets and 75,094 likes, their second latest tweet has 1,018 replies, 3,177 reweets and 36,817 likes, their third latest tweet has 616 replies, 5,570 retweets and 40,584 likes, their fourth latest tweet has 1,021 replies, 9,388 retweets and 80,259 likes and their fifth latest tweet has 647 replies, 8,749 retweets and 85,074 likes. But that’s enough numbers for now 🙂

MOST POPULAR:

Going through Rihanna’s last couple-dozen tweets (and retweets), the one we consider the most popular, having generated a very respectable 3291 direct replies at the time of writing, is this:

That looks to have caused quite a ruckus, having also had 44465 retweets and 533584 likes.

LEAST POPULAR:

What about Rihanna’s least popular tweet in the recent past (including stuff they retweeted)? We have concluded that it’s this one:

That only had 230 direct replies, 618 retweets and 7343 likes.

THE VERDICT:

We did a ton of research into Rihanna’s Twitter activity, looking through what people were saying in response to them, their likes/retweet numbers compared to before, the amount of positive/negative responses and so on. We won’t bore you with the details, so our verdict is this: we say the online sentiment for Rihanna on Twitter right now is A-OK – most people like them .

That’s all for now. Thanks for reading, and write a comment if you disagree with me. Don’t be afraid to speak your mind.