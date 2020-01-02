How’s Rihanna Doing On Twitter? (2020-01-01)

Welcome! Today we did a serious analysis of Rihanna’s Twitter activity. Let’s get started. First, the simple stuff: as of 2020-01-01, Rihanna (@rihanna) has 95080583 Twitter followers, is following 1066 people, has tweeted 10449 times, has liked 1020 tweets, has uploaded 1944 photos and videos and has been on Twitter since October 2009.

Going from top to bottom, their latest tweet, at the time of writing, has 829 replies, 6,712 retweets and 73,214 likes, their second latest tweet has 954 replies, 3,131 reweets and 36,119 likes, their third latest tweet has 587 replies, 5,471 retweets and 39,713 likes, their fourth latest tweet has 999 replies, 9,328 retweets and 79,773 likes and their fifth latest tweet has 632 replies, 8,720 retweets and 84,678 likes. But we won’t bore you going through all these numbers 🙂

MOST POPULAR:

Going through Rihanna’s last couple pages of tweets (including retweets, BTW), the one we consider the most popular, having let to a huge 3278 direct replies at the time of writing, is this:

That really seems to have caused quite a lot of different comments, having also had 44484 retweets and 533719 likes.

LEAST POPULAR:

And what about Rihanna’s least popular tweet as of late (again, including retweets)? We have concluded that it’s this one:

That only had 228 direct replies, 614 retweets and 7318 likes.

THE VERDICT:

We did a ton of digging into Rihanna’s Twitter activity, looking through what people are saying in response to them, their likes/retweet numbers compared to before, the amount of positive/negative responses and so on. We won’t go into that any more, so our conclusion is this: we say the online sentiment for Rihanna on Twitter right now is A-OK – most people like them .

That’s it for now. Thanks for reading, and write a comment if you disagree or agree with me. Just don’t write anything too mean.