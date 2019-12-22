Rihanna Is Crushing Twitter (2019-12-21)

Welcome! Today we did a very comprehensive analysis of Rihanna’s Twitter activity. Let’s jump right into it. The main metrics are as follows – as of 2019-12-21, Rihanna (@rihanna) has 94956291 Twitter followers, is following 1067 people, has tweeted 10449 times, has liked 1020 tweets, has uploaded 1944 photos and videos and has been on Twitter since October 2009.

Going from the top of the page to the bottom, their latest tweet, at the time of writing, has 471 replies, 5,274 retweets and 53,294 likes, their second latest tweet has 836 replies, 3,002 reweets and 34,590 likes, their third latest tweet has 527 replies, 5,293 retweets and 38,129 likes, their fourth latest tweet has 951 replies, 9,222 retweets and 78,847 likes and their fifth latest tweet has 605 replies, 8,660 retweets and 83,915 likes. But that’s enough numbers for now 🙂

MOST POPULAR:

Going through Rihanna’s last couple-dozen tweets (plus retweets), the one we consider the most popular, having incited a huge 3256 direct replies at the time of writing, is this:

That really seems to have caused quite a lot of discussion, having also had 44482 retweets and 533807 likes.

LEAST POPULAR:

What about Rihanna’s least popular tweet as of late (including stuff they retweeted)? We reckon it’s this one:

That only had 229 direct replies, 604 retweets and 7262 likes.

THE VERDICT:

We did a lot of of research into Rihanna’s Twitter activity, looking through what people were saying in response to them, their likes/retweet numbers compared to the past, the amount of positive/negative responses and more. We won’t bore you with the details, so our conclusion is this: we say the online sentiment for Rihanna on Twitter right now is great .

We’ll leave it there for today. Thanks for reading, and write a comment if you disagree or agree with me. Don’t be afraid to speak your mind.